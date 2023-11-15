Oliver Bjorkstrand will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Seattle Kraken face the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Does a wager on Bjorkstrand interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

Bjorkstrand has averaged 16:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Bjorkstrand has scored a goal in five of 16 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Bjorkstrand has a point in eight games this season (out of 16), including multiple points three times.

Bjorkstrand has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 16 games played, including multiple assists once.

Bjorkstrand's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bjorkstrand going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 52 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 16 Games 5 12 Points 1 6 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.