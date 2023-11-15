For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Vancouver Canucks and the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Phillip Di Giuseppe a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Phillip Di Giuseppe score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Di Giuseppe stats and insights

In three of 15 games this season, Di Giuseppe has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.

Di Giuseppe has no points on the power play.

He has a 15.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Di Giuseppe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:55 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:10 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 2 0 2 14:39 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:07 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:05 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:24 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:02 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:43 Home L 4-3 OT 10/27/2023 Blues 1 1 0 11:20 Home W 5-0 10/24/2023 Predators 1 1 0 18:26 Away W 3-2

Canucks vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

