The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest against the Edmonton Oilers is slated for Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bellemare stats and insights

  • In one of 13 games this season, Bellemare scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored against the Oilers this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Bellemare has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Oilers are conceding 52 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.5 hits and 11.4 blocked shots per game.

Bellemare recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:34 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 7:31 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:46 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:35 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:55 Away L 3-2
10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 7:34 Away L 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:14 Away W 5-4 OT
10/21/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:19 Home L 4-1
10/19/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 11:08 Home W 7-4
10/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:06 Home L 4-1

Kraken vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

