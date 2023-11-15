Will Quinn Hughes Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 15?
The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game versus the New York Islanders is set for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Quinn Hughes light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Hughes stats and insights
- Hughes has scored in four of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.
- On the power play, Hughes has accumulated one goal and 10 assists.
- He has a 10.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have conceded 44 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Hughes recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|28:37
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|22:35
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|22:07
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|4
|1
|3
|24:05
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|25:23
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|5
|1
|4
|18:20
|Away
|W 10-1
|10/31/2023
|Predators
|3
|0
|3
|22:12
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|25:50
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/27/2023
|Blues
|2
|2
|0
|20:41
|Home
|W 5-0
|10/24/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|25:17
|Away
|W 3-2
Canucks vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
