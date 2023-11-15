Quinn Hughes will be among those in action Wednesday when his Vancouver Canucks play the New York Islanders at Rogers Arena. Looking to bet on Hughes' props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.

Quinn Hughes vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -175)

Canucks vs Islanders Game Info

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes has averaged 23:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +18).

In four of 15 games this season, Hughes has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Hughes has a point in 11 of 15 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Hughes has an assist in nine of 15 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Hughes' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Hughes has an implied probability of 63.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hughes Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 44 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 15 Games 2 23 Points 3 5 Goals 0 18 Assists 3

