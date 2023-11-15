In the upcoming game against the New York Islanders, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Sam Lafferty to score a goal for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Sam Lafferty score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Lafferty stats and insights

In three of 15 games this season, Lafferty has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

Lafferty has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 17.6% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Lafferty recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:09 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:15 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:07 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 11:32 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:28 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 14:51 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 1 1 0 13:52 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:05 Home L 4-3 OT 10/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:33 Home W 5-0 10/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:45 Away W 3-2

Canucks vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

