Will Sam Lafferty Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 15?
In the upcoming game against the New York Islanders, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Sam Lafferty to score a goal for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sam Lafferty score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Lafferty stats and insights
- In three of 15 games this season, Lafferty has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
- Lafferty has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 17.6% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lafferty recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:07
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|11:32
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:28
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|14:51
|Away
|W 10-1
|10/31/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|13:52
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:05
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|W 5-0
|10/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:45
|Away
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.