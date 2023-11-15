The Portland Trail Blazers, with Shaedon Sharpe, face off versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent appearance, a 115-99 loss to the Jazz, Sharpe totaled 17 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Below we will dive into Sharpe's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Shaedon Sharpe Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-104)

Over 19.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+110)

Over 5.5 (+110) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+114)

Over 4.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+116)

Looking to bet on one or more of Sharpe's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Cavaliers were No. 1 in the league defensively last season, allowing 106.9 points per game.

The Cavaliers were the second-ranked squad in the league last season, conceding 41.2 boards per game.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers allowed 23 per game last year, ranking them first in the league.

Defensively, the Cavaliers gave up 11.3 made three-pointers per game last year, second in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Shaedon Sharpe vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/12/2023 21 2 1 0 0 0 1 11/23/2022 15 0 0 0 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.