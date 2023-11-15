On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks square off with the New York Islanders. Is Teddy Blueger going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Teddy Blueger score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Blueger 2022-23 stats and insights

In four of 63 games last season, Blueger scored -- but just one goal each time.

Blueger produced zero points on the power play last season.

He took 1.2 shots per game, sinking 4.7% of them.

Islanders 2022-23 defensive stats

The Islanders gave up 217 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.

The Islanders shut out opponents eight times last season. As a team, they averaged 26.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Blueger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:00 Away W 5-2

Canucks vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

