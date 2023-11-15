Will Teddy Blueger Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 15?
On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks square off with the New York Islanders. Is Teddy Blueger going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Teddy Blueger score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Blueger 2022-23 stats and insights
- In four of 63 games last season, Blueger scored -- but just one goal each time.
- Blueger produced zero points on the power play last season.
- He took 1.2 shots per game, sinking 4.7% of them.
Islanders 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Islanders gave up 217 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.
- The Islanders shut out opponents eight times last season. As a team, they averaged 26.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Blueger recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:00
|Away
|W 5-2
Canucks vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
