At Moda Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers (3-7) will try to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-6) at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW and BSOH.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOH

ROOT Sports NW and BSOH Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cavaliers Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Cavaliers (-9.5) 221.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cavaliers (-9.5) 221 -460 +360 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers average 110.7 points per game (21st in the league) while allowing 113.9 per outing (17th in the NBA). They have a -32 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The Trail Blazers put up 105.7 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 112 per contest (13th in NBA). They have a -63 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.3 points per game.

The two teams combine to score 216.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 225.9 points per game combined, 4.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Cleveland has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Portland is 5-5-0 ATS this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 - Cavaliers +2500 +1200 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.