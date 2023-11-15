The Portland Trail Blazers (3-7) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-6) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Moda Center as 9.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSOH. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOH

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -9.5 221.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland has combined with its opponent to score more than 221.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

The average over/under for Portland's matchups this season is 217.7, 3.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

Portland's ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.

The Trail Blazers have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (30%) in those games.

Portland has played as an underdog of +340 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Portland has a 22.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trail Blazers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 6 60% 110.7 216.4 113.9 225.9 222 Trail Blazers 5 50% 105.7 216.4 112 225.9 220.6

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

The Trail Blazers put up 8.2 fewer points per game (105.7) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (113.9).

Portland has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 1-1 overall record in games it scores more than 113.9 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Trail Blazers 5-5 1-2 5-5 Cavaliers 3-7 0-0 6-4

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Trail Blazers Cavaliers 105.7 Points Scored (PG) 110.7 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 2-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-5 1-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-4 112 Points Allowed (PG) 113.9 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 2-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-0 2-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.