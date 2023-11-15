Sportsbooks have listed player props for Evan Mobley, Shaedon Sharpe and others when the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +116)

Wednesday's over/under for Sharpe is 19.5 points, 0.2 more than his season average.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 5.5).

Sharpe has dished out 2.3 assists per game, which is 2.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Sharpe has hit 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: +100) 11.5 (Over: -128)

The 8.3 points Deandre Ayton scores per game are 6.2 less than his prop total on Wednesday (14.5).

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 11.5.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB 16.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: +104)

Mobley's 19 points per game average is 2.5 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 2.2 more rebounds per game (11.7) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Donovan Mitchell Props

Donovan Mitchell's 35 points per game are 5.5 higher than Wednesday's prop total.

He averages 2.0 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 4.5.

Mitchell has picked up 5.5 assists per game, 1.0 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (6.5).

His four made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.

