Andrei Kuzmenko and the Vancouver Canucks will play on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Calgary Flames. Looking to wager on Kuzmenko's props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Kuzmenko has averaged 15:27 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

In three of 16 games this season, Kuzmenko has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kuzmenko has a point in 11 of 16 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In 10 of 16 games this year, Kuzmenko has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Kuzmenko goes over his points prop total is 55.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Kuzmenko going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 51 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 16 Games 4 14 Points 2 3 Goals 0 11 Assists 2

