Will Brandon Tanev Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 16?
Can we expect Brandon Tanev scoring a goal when the Seattle Kraken clash with the New York Islanders at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brandon Tanev score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Tanev 2022-23 stats and insights
- In 15 of 82 games last season, Tanev scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- Tanev produced no points on the power play last season.
- Tanev's shooting percentage last season was 13.9%. He averaged 1.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Islanders gave up 217 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Islanders shut out opponents eight times last season. As a team, they averaged 26.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.