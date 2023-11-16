When the Seattle Kraken face off against the New York Islanders on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, will Brian Dumoulin find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Dumoulin stats and insights

Dumoulin has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.

Dumoulin has no points on the power play.

Dumoulin's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 48 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Dumoulin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:17 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:49 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:46 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:40 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:32 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 1 1 0 16:08 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 18:00 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:23 Away L 3-2 10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:01 Away L 3-2 OT

Kraken vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.