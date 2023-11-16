In the upcoming tilt against the Calgary Flames, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Brock Boeser to light the lamp for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Boeser stats and insights

In eight of 16 games this season, Boeser has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

On the power play, Boeser has accumulated six goals and two assists.

Boeser's shooting percentage is 28.9%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are allowing 51 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.1 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Boeser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 24:21 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 19:35 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:14 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 1 1 0 16:05 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 2 2 0 20:45 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:53 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 3 2 1 15:41 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:47 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:52 Home L 4-3 OT 10/27/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:07 Home W 5-0

Canucks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

