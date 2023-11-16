Brock Boeser will be in action when the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames play on Thursday at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 9:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Boeser intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Brock Boeser vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Boeser Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Boeser has averaged 18:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +12.

In Boeser's 16 games played this season he's scored in eight of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Boeser has a point in 12 of 16 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In seven of 16 games this year, Boeser has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Boeser's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Boeser going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Boeser Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are giving up 51 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 16 Games 4 21 Points 0 13 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

