Canucks vs. Flames Injury Report Today - November 16
Here's a look at the injury report for the Vancouver Canucks (12-3-1), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Canucks ready for their matchup with the Calgary Flames (5-8-2) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday, November 16 at 9:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Carson Soucy
|D
|Out
|Foot
|Guillaume Brisebois
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out
|Head
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Calgary Flames Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jakob Pelletier
|LW
|Out
|Shoulder
|Oliver Kylington
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Kevin Rooney
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Canucks vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Calgary, Alberta
- Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canucks Season Insights
- With 70 goals (4.4 per game), the Canucks have the league's top offense.
- Vancouver has one of the top defenses in the league, giving up 36 total goals (just 2.2 per game), fifth in the league.
- With a goal differential of +34, they lead the league.
Flames Season Insights
- Calgary's 39 total goals (2.6 per game) make it the 28th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Their -12 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Canucks vs. Flames Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flames (-120)
|Canucks (+100)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.