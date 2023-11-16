Here's a look at the injury report for the Vancouver Canucks (12-3-1), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Canucks ready for their matchup with the Calgary Flames (5-8-2) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday, November 16 at 9:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Carson Soucy D Out Foot Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Tucker Poolman D Out Head

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakob Pelletier LW Out Shoulder Oliver Kylington D Out Undisclosed Kevin Rooney C Out Shoulder

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Calgary, Alberta

Calgary, Alberta Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canucks Season Insights

With 70 goals (4.4 per game), the Canucks have the league's top offense.

Vancouver has one of the top defenses in the league, giving up 36 total goals (just 2.2 per game), fifth in the league.

With a goal differential of +34, they lead the league.

Flames Season Insights

Calgary's 39 total goals (2.6 per game) make it the 28th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Their -12 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Canucks vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Flames (-120) Canucks (+100) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.