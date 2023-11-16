How to Watch the Canucks vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:14 AM AKST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the Calgary Flames will host the Vancouver Canucks (who also won their most recent game) on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.
You can turn on ESPN+ to watch as the Flames and the Canucks hit the ice.
Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
Canucks vs Flames Additional Info
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks allow only 2.2 goals per game (36 in total), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Canucks are the NHL's top scorers, with 70 goals (4.4 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Canucks are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 47 goals over that time.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|J.T. Miller
|16
|10
|16
|26
|10
|8
|56%
|Elias Pettersson
|16
|7
|19
|26
|8
|8
|47.5%
|Quinn Hughes
|16
|6
|20
|26
|11
|9
|-
|Brock Boeser
|16
|13
|8
|21
|7
|3
|20%
|Filip Hronek
|16
|1
|16
|17
|16
|2
|-
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames rank 19th in goals against, giving up 51 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.
- The Flames' 39 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 28th in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Flames have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Flames have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 25 goals during that span.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nazem Kadri
|15
|3
|6
|9
|12
|11
|51.4%
|Andrew Mangiapane
|14
|4
|4
|8
|3
|3
|0%
|Elias Lindholm
|15
|2
|6
|8
|7
|12
|54.5%
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|15
|2
|5
|7
|7
|4
|100%
|Noah Hanifin
|15
|2
|4
|6
|15
|6
|-
