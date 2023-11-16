Coming off a victory last time out, the Calgary Flames will host the Vancouver Canucks (who also won their most recent game) on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs Flames Additional Info

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks allow only 2.2 goals per game (36 in total), the fifth-fewest in the league.

The Canucks are the NHL's top scorers, with 70 goals (4.4 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Canucks are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 47 goals over that time.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % J.T. Miller 16 10 16 26 10 8 56% Elias Pettersson 16 7 19 26 8 8 47.5% Quinn Hughes 16 6 20 26 11 9 - Brock Boeser 16 13 8 21 7 3 20% Filip Hronek 16 1 16 17 16 2 -

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames rank 19th in goals against, giving up 51 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.

The Flames' 39 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 28th in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Flames have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Flames have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 25 goals during that span.

Flames Key Players