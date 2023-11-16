Thursday will feature an NHL contest between the home favorite Calgary Flames (5-8-2, -125 on the moneyline to win) and the Vancouver Canucks (12-3-1, +105 moneyline odds) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Canucks vs. Flames Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Canucks vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Flames Betting Trends

Calgary and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in eight of 15 games this season.

The Flames have gone 4-5 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Canucks have been the underdog eight times this season, and upset their opponent in five of those games.

When playing with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Calgary has put together a 4-4 record (winning 50.0% of its games).

Vancouver is 4-2 when it is underdogs of +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Canucks Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Andrei Kuzmenko 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-120) - Ilya Mikheyev 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-161) Quinn Hughes 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-222) 2.5 (-128)

Canucks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 4-6 5-4-1 6.2 2.50 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 2.50 3.30 4 12.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 8-2 7-2-1 6.3 4.70 2.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-1-1 4.70 2.10 15 32.6% Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-5 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 6-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 2

