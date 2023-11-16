Andrew Mangiapane and Elias Pettersson are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Calgary Flames face the Vancouver Canucks at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday, November 16 at 9:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Flames Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 16

Thursday, November 16 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Favorite: Flames (-125)

Flames (-125) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: ESPN+

Canucks Players to Watch

J.T. Miller has scored 10 goals (0.6 per game) and dished out 16 assists (1.0 per game), averaging 2.3 shots per game and shooting 27.8%. This places him among the leaders for Vancouver with 26 total points (1.6 per game).

Vancouver's Pettersson has posted 26 total points (1.6 per game), with seven goals and 19 assists.

This season, Vancouver's Quinn Hughes has 26 points, courtesy of six goals (fourth on team) and 20 assists (first).

In the crease, Casey DeSmith has a 4-0-1 record this season, with a .916 save percentage (19th in the league). In 6 games, he has 153 saves, and has conceded 14 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Flames Players to Watch

One of the major contributors this season for Calgary, Nazem Kadri has nine points in 15 games (three goals, six assists).

Mangiapane has picked up eight points (0.5 per game), scoring four goals and adding four assists.

Elias Lindholm has eight points for Calgary, via two goals and six assists.

Daniel Vladar (2-1-1) has a 3.9 goals against average and an .858% save percentage (64th in league).

Canucks vs. Flames Stat Comparison

Flames Rank Flames AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 28th 2.60 Goals Scored 4.38 1st 22nd 3.40 Goals Allowed 2.25 4th 11th 31.9 Shots 29.9 22nd 9th 29.4 Shots Allowed 30.6 16th 26th 14.00% Power Play % 33.33% 2nd 4th 88.00% Penalty Kill % 75.00% 23rd

