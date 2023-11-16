Canucks vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Calgary Flames (5-8-2) square off against the Vancouver Canucks (12-3-1) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday, November 16 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Flames knocked off the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 in their most recent game, while the Canucks are coming off a 4-3 overtime win over the New York Islanders.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Canucks vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Flames (-145)
|Canucks (+120)
|6.5
|Flames (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Canucks Betting Insights
- The Canucks have won five of the eight games they have played as an underdog this season.
- This season Vancouver has won three of its four games when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Canucks, based on the moneyline, is 45.5%.
- Vancouver has played 12 games this season with over 6.5 goals.
Canucks vs Flames Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canucks vs. Flames Rankings
|Flames Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|39 (28th)
|Goals
|70 (1st)
|51 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|36 (5th)
|7 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|21 (2nd)
|6 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|13 (21st)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- The Canucks went 8-1-1 in its past 10 contests, including an 8-2-0 line versus the spread in that span.
- Seven of Vancouver's past 10 outings have hit the over.
- The Canucks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.
- Over the last 10 games, Canucks' games average 13.3 goals, 1.2 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Canucks have scored a league-leading 70 goals (4.4 per game).
- The Canucks have been one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, giving up 36 goals (just 2.2 per game) to rank fifth.
- They have a +34 goal differential, which is the best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.