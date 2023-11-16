The Calgary Flames (5-8-2) square off against the Vancouver Canucks (12-3-1) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday, November 16 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Flames knocked off the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 in their most recent game, while the Canucks are coming off a 4-3 overtime win over the New York Islanders.

Canucks vs. Flames Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flames (-145) Canucks (+120) 6.5 Flames (-1.5)

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have won five of the eight games they have played as an underdog this season.

This season Vancouver has won three of its four games when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Canucks, based on the moneyline, is 45.5%.

Vancouver has played 12 games this season with over 6.5 goals.

Canucks vs Flames Additional Info

Canucks vs. Flames Rankings

Flames Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 39 (28th) Goals 70 (1st) 51 (19th) Goals Allowed 36 (5th) 7 (25th) Power Play Goals 21 (2nd) 6 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (21st)

Canucks Advanced Stats

The Canucks went 8-1-1 in its past 10 contests, including an 8-2-0 line versus the spread in that span.

Seven of Vancouver's past 10 outings have hit the over.

The Canucks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.

Over the last 10 games, Canucks' games average 13.3 goals, 1.2 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Canucks have scored a league-leading 70 goals (4.4 per game).

The Canucks have been one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, giving up 36 goals (just 2.2 per game) to rank fifth.

They have a +34 goal differential, which is the best in the league.

