Top Player Prop Bets for Canucks vs. Flames on November 16, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Nazem Kadri, J.T. Miller and others when the Calgary Flames host the Vancouver Canucks at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.
Canucks vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Canucks vs. Flames Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Miller's 26 points are pivotal for Vancouver. He has put up 10 goals and 16 assists in 16 games.
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 15
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 12
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Senators
|Nov. 9
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 6
|1
|1
|2
|2
Elias Pettersson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Elias Pettersson is one of the top contributors for Vancouver with 26 total points (1.6 per game), with seven goals and 19 assists in 16 games.
Pettersson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 15
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Senators
|Nov. 9
|1
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 6
|0
|1
|1
|3
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)
Vancouver's Quinn Hughes is among the top offensive players on the team with 26 total points (six goals and 20 assists).
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 15
|1
|2
|3
|6
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 12
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Senators
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 6
|1
|3
|4
|5
NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames
Nazem Kadri Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Kadri is one of Calgary's top contributors (nine total points), having amassed three goals and six assists.
Kadri Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Senators
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|8
|at Kraken
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|3
Andrew Mangiapane Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)
Andrew Mangiapane has four goals and four assists to total eight points (0.5 per game).
Mangiapane Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Senators
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 10
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Kraken
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
