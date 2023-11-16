Oddsmakers have listed player props for Nazem Kadri, J.T. Miller and others when the Calgary Flames host the Vancouver Canucks at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Canucks vs. Flames Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Flames Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Miller's 26 points are pivotal for Vancouver. He has put up 10 goals and 16 assists in 16 games.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Nov. 15 1 2 3 3 at Canadiens Nov. 12 0 2 2 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 11 1 0 1 3 at Senators Nov. 9 1 1 2 2 vs. Oilers Nov. 6 1 1 2 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Elias Pettersson is one of the top contributors for Vancouver with 26 total points (1.6 per game), with seven goals and 19 assists in 16 games.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Nov. 15 0 1 1 2 at Canadiens Nov. 12 0 0 0 0 at Maple Leafs Nov. 11 0 1 1 4 at Senators Nov. 9 1 2 3 2 vs. Oilers Nov. 6 0 1 1 3

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)

Vancouver's Quinn Hughes is among the top offensive players on the team with 26 total points (six goals and 20 assists).

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Nov. 15 1 2 3 6 at Canadiens Nov. 12 0 1 1 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 11 0 1 1 0 at Senators Nov. 9 0 1 1 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 6 1 3 4 5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Nazem Kadri Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Kadri is one of Calgary's top contributors (nine total points), having amassed three goals and six assists.

Kadri Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Nov. 14 1 0 1 4 at Senators Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 at Maple Leafs Nov. 10 0 1 1 1 vs. Predators Nov. 7 1 1 2 8 at Kraken Nov. 4 0 1 1 3

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Andrew Mangiapane Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)

Andrew Mangiapane has four goals and four assists to total eight points (0.5 per game).

Mangiapane Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Nov. 14 0 0 0 1 at Senators Nov. 11 0 0 0 1 at Maple Leafs Nov. 10 0 1 1 2 vs. Predators Nov. 7 0 0 0 0 at Kraken Nov. 4 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.