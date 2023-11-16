The Vancouver Canucks, Conor Garland among them, meet the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Prop bets for Garland in that upcoming Canucks-Flames matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Conor Garland vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Garland Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Garland has averaged 13:07 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

Garland has a goal in two of 16 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In four of 16 games this year, Garland has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In three of 16 games this season, Garland has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Garland's implied probability to go over his point total is 38.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Garland has an implied probability of 24.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Garland Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are giving up 51 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 16 Games 4 5 Points 3 2 Goals 2 3 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.