In the upcoming matchup against the Calgary Flames, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Dakota Joshua to find the back of the net for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Dakota Joshua score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Joshua stats and insights

In two of 15 games this season, Joshua has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

Joshua has zero points on the power play.

Joshua averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are conceding 51 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.1 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Joshua recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:31 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 12:11 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:39 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:08 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 10:27 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 12:41 Home W 2-0 10/31/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:56 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:21 Home L 4-3 OT 10/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:42 Home W 5-0 10/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:26 Away W 3-2

Canucks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

