Will Dakota Joshua Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 16?
In the upcoming matchup against the Calgary Flames, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Dakota Joshua to find the back of the net for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Dakota Joshua score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Joshua stats and insights
- In two of 15 games this season, Joshua has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Flames yet this season.
- Joshua has zero points on the power play.
- Joshua averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are conceding 51 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.1 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Joshua recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|12:11
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:08
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|10:27
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|12:41
|Home
|W 2-0
|10/31/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|10:21
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Home
|W 5-0
|10/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Away
|W 3-2
Canucks vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
