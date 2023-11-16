Will Eeli Tolvanen Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 16?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the New York Islanders on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Eeli Tolvanen a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Eeli Tolvanen score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Tolvanen stats and insights
- Tolvanen has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.
- Tolvanen has picked up three assists on the power play.
- Tolvanen's shooting percentage is 8.6%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 48 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Tolvanen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|16:58
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|14:33
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|17:40
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|15:00
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|12:48
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|16:36
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|14:29
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:41
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Kraken vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN
