The Seattle Kraken, Eeli Tolvanen included, will meet the New York Islanders on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Tolvanen against the Islanders, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

Tolvanen has averaged 15:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Tolvanen has a goal in three of 17 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Tolvanen has recorded a point in a game nine times this year out of 17 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In seven of 17 games this season, Tolvanen has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Tolvanen goes over his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Tolvanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders are conceding 48 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 17 Games 4 10 Points 1 3 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.