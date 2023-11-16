For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Elias Pettersson a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pettersson stats and insights

In five of 16 games this season, Pettersson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Flames.

He has three goals on the power play, and also nine assists.

Pettersson averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 51 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.1 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pettersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 23:35 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:51 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:05 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 3 1 2 18:30 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:06 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 1 1 0 20:30 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 3 0 3 14:32 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 3 3 0 18:53 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 27:03 Home L 4-3 OT 10/27/2023 Blues 2 0 2 18:57 Home W 5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.