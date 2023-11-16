Will Elias Pettersson Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 16?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Elias Pettersson a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Pettersson stats and insights
- In five of 16 games this season, Pettersson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Flames.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also nine assists.
- Pettersson averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.9%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have conceded 51 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.1 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pettersson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|23:35
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:51
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|18:05
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|3
|1
|2
|18:30
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|20:06
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|20:30
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|3
|0
|3
|14:32
|Away
|W 10-1
|10/31/2023
|Predators
|3
|3
|0
|18:53
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|27:03
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/27/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|18:57
|Home
|W 5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.