The Vancouver Canucks, with Elias Pettersson, will be in action Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Calgary Flames. Looking to bet on Pettersson's props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

Elias Pettersson vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Pettersson has averaged 19:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

In five of 16 games this season, Pettersson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Pettersson has a point in 13 of 16 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

In 11 of 16 games this season, Pettersson has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 67.5% that Pettersson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pettersson has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 51 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 16 Games 4 26 Points 3 7 Goals 3 19 Assists 0

