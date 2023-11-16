The Vancouver Canucks, Filip Hronek among them, face the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Looking to bet on Hronek's props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

Filip Hronek vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Hronek Season Stats Insights

Hronek's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:49 per game on the ice, is +12.

In one of 16 games this season, Hronek has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Hronek has a point in 13 of 16 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Hronek has an assist in 12 of 16 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Hronek goes over his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Hronek has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hronek Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 51 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 16 Games 4 17 Points 0 1 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

