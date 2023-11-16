The Calgary Flames (5-8-2) take on the Vancouver Canucks (12-3-1) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday, November 16 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, with each team heading into the game following a vistory. The Flames knocked off the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 in their last outing, while the Canucks are coming off a 4-3 overtime win over the New York Islanders.

In the past 10 contests, the Canucks are 8-1-1 while scoring 47 goals against 21 goals given up. On 46 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored 15 goals (32.6%).

Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we project to come out on top in Thursday's contest.

Canucks vs. Flames Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final score of Canucks 4, Flames 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (+105)

Canucks (+105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Canucks (+1.5)

Canucks vs Flames Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks have a record of 12-3-1 this season and are 1-1-2 in overtime contests.

Vancouver has earned seven points (3-1-1) in its five games decided by one goal.

Vancouver has two points (1-1-0) in two games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Canucks have scored three or more goals 13 times, earning 23 points from those matchups (11-1-1).

Vancouver has scored a lone power-play goal in four games this season and has registered seven points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vancouver is 7-1-1 (15 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 5-2-0 to record 10 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Flames Rank Flames AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 28th 2.60 Goals Scored 4.38 1st 22nd 3.40 Goals Allowed 2.25 4th 11th 31.9 Shots 29.9 22nd 9th 29.4 Shots Allowed 30.6 16th 26th 14.00% Power Play % 33.33% 2nd 4th 88.00% Penalty Kill % 75.00% 23rd

Canucks vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

