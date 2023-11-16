Canucks vs. Flames Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 16
The Calgary Flames (5-8-2) take on the Vancouver Canucks (12-3-1) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday, November 16 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, with each team heading into the game following a vistory. The Flames knocked off the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 in their last outing, while the Canucks are coming off a 4-3 overtime win over the New York Islanders.
In the past 10 contests, the Canucks are 8-1-1 while scoring 47 goals against 21 goals given up. On 46 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored 15 goals (32.6%).
Canucks vs. Flames Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final score of Canucks 4, Flames 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Canucks (+105)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Canucks (+1.5)
Canucks Splits and Trends
- The Canucks have a record of 12-3-1 this season and are 1-1-2 in overtime contests.
- Vancouver has earned seven points (3-1-1) in its five games decided by one goal.
- Vancouver has two points (1-1-0) in two games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.
- The Canucks have scored three or more goals 13 times, earning 23 points from those matchups (11-1-1).
- Vancouver has scored a lone power-play goal in four games this season and has registered seven points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Vancouver is 7-1-1 (15 points).
- The Canucks have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 5-2-0 to record 10 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Flames Rank
|Flames AVG
|Canucks AVG
|Canucks Rank
|28th
|2.60
|Goals Scored
|4.38
|1st
|22nd
|3.40
|Goals Allowed
|2.25
|4th
|11th
|31.9
|Shots
|29.9
|22nd
|9th
|29.4
|Shots Allowed
|30.6
|16th
|26th
|14.00%
|Power Play %
|33.33%
|2nd
|4th
|88.00%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.00%
|23rd
Canucks vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
