Can we count on Ilya Mikheyev finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks match up against the Calgary Flames at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Mikheyev stats and insights

Mikheyev has scored in five of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

Mikheyev has no points on the power play.

Mikheyev's shooting percentage is 19.4%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 51 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.1 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

