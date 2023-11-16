Will Ilya Mikheyev Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 16?
Can we count on Ilya Mikheyev finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks match up against the Calgary Flames at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Mikheyev stats and insights
- Mikheyev has scored in five of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
- Mikheyev has no points on the power play.
- Mikheyev's shooting percentage is 19.4%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 51 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.1 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.