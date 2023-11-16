The Vancouver Canucks, Ilya Mikheyev among them, play the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Looking to wager on Mikheyev's props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Mikheyev has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 14:04 on the ice per game.

Mikheyev has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 12 games played, including multiple goals once.

Mikheyev has recorded a point in a game eight times this season out of 12 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In three of 12 games this year, Mikheyev has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Mikheyev goes over his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Mikheyev going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are giving up 51 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 12 Games 2 9 Points 0 6 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

