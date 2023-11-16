The Vancouver Canucks, J.T. Miller among them, meet the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Looking to wager on Miller's props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

J.T. Miller vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miller Season Stats Insights

Miller has averaged 20:14 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +12).

Miller has a goal in 10 games this season through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 12 of 16 games this year, Miller has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Miller has an assist in nine of 16 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Miller's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.

There is a 48.8% chance of Miller having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Miller Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 51 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 16 Games 4 26 Points 2 10 Goals 0 16 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.