The Seattle Kraken, Jaden Schwartz included, will play the New York Islanders on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Schwartz's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Jaden Schwartz vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Schwartz Season Stats Insights

Schwartz has averaged 17:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

In seven of 17 games this season, Schwartz has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 11 of 17 games this year, Schwartz has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Schwartz has an assist in five of 17 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Schwartz's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he goes over.

There is a 35.1% chance of Schwartz having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Schwartz Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 48 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 17 Games 2 14 Points 0 8 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

