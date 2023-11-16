Will Jared McCann Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 16?
In the upcoming game versus the New York Islanders, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Jared McCann to find the back of the net for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
McCann stats and insights
- In seven of 17 games this season, McCann has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
- On the power play, McCann has accumulated two goals and one assist.
- McCann's shooting percentage is 14.6%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 48 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
McCann recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|16:55
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:16
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:41
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|15:48
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|18:06
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|15:23
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.