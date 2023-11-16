On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken clash with the New York Islanders. Is Justin Schultz going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Justin Schultz score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Schultz stats and insights

In two of 17 games this season, Schultz has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.

Schultz has picked up two assists on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 48 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Schultz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:49 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:44 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 14:48 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:20 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 2 0 2 16:15 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:51 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:31 Away L 3-2 10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 3-2 OT

Kraken vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN

