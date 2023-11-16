Going into a matchup with the New York Islanders (5-6-4), the Seattle Kraken (5-8-4) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16 at Climate Pledge Arena.

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andre Burakovsky LW Out Upper Body

New York Islanders Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Adam Pelech D Questionable Lower Body

Kraken vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Kraken Season Insights

Seattle's 43 total goals (2.5 per game) make it the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Their goal differential (-17) ranks 31st in the league.

Islanders Season Insights

With 36 goals (2.4 per game), the Islanders have the league's 29th-ranked offense.

New York's total of 48 goals allowed (3.2 per game) ranks 16th in the league.

With a goal differential of -12, they are 26th in the league.

Kraken vs. Islanders Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-115) Islanders (-105) 6

