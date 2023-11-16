Fantasy Football Week 11 TE Rankings
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:09 AM AKST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Before you set your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 11, check out our tight end rankings below.
Who's going to lead your fantasy team to victory this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Top fantasy TEs this season heading into Week 11
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Targets/Game
|T.J. Hockenson
|Vikings
|161.1
|16.1
|9.5
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|140.7
|17.6
|9
|Mark Andrews
|Ravens
|131.1
|14.6
|6.6
|Sam LaPorta
|Lions
|118.4
|13.2
|7.1
|Cole Kmet
|Bears
|118.1
|11.8
|5.7
|George Kittle
|49ers
|115.1
|12.8
|5.2
|Dalton Schultz
|Texans
|101.1
|11.2
|6.2
|Evan Engram
|Jaguars
|97.6
|10.8
|7.6
|Jake Ferguson
|Cowboys
|95.4
|10.6
|5.6
|Dalton Kincaid
|Bills
|94
|10.4
|5.7
|Dallas Goedert
|Eagles
|91
|10.1
|5.8
|Logan Thomas
|Commanders
|89.3
|9.9
|5.6
|Jonnu Smith
|Falcons
|87.3
|8.7
|4.4
|David Njoku
|Browns
|85.7
|9.5
|6
|Trey McBride
|Cardinals
|83.8
|8.4
|4.9
|Kyle Pitts
|Falcons
|82.5
|8.3
|5.8
|Darren Waller
|Giants
|80.4
|10.1
|6.4
|Hunter Henry
|Patriots
|77.8
|7.8
|4.5
|Cade Otton
|Buccaneers
|73.4
|8.2
|4.6
|Tyler Conklin
|Jets
|69.3
|7.7
|4.7
|Luke Musgrave
|Packers
|66.3
|7.4
|4.3
|Tyler Higbee
|Rams
|54.6
|6.1
|4.8
|Zach Ertz
|Cardinals
|51.7
|7.4
|6.1
|Donald Parham
|Chargers
|51.2
|5.7
|2.6
|Gerald Everett
|Chargers
|50.1
|6.3
|3.4
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
This Week's Games
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Date/Time
|TV
|Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, November 16
|ABC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Giants at Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|ABC/ESPN
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.