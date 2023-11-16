Will Noah Juulsen Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 16?
Can we expect Noah Juulsen scoring a goal when the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Calgary Flames at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Noah Juulsen score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Juulsen stats and insights
- Juulsen is yet to score through five games this season.
- He has not faced the Flames yet this season.
- Juulsen has zero points on the power play.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have given up 51 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.1 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Juulsen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:25
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/17/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:15
|Away
|L 2-0
|10/14/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/11/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|15:27
|Home
|W 8-1
Canucks vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
