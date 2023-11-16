Can we expect Noah Juulsen scoring a goal when the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Calgary Flames at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Noah Juulsen score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Juulsen stats and insights

Juulsen is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

Juulsen has zero points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 51 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.1 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Juulsen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:25 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 5-2 10/17/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:15 Away L 2-0 10/14/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:36 Away W 4-3 10/11/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:27 Home W 8-1

Canucks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

