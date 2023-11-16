The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game against the Calgary Flames is scheduled for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Pius Suter find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Pius Suter score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Suter stats and insights

Suter has scored in four of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Suter averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 51 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.1 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Suter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:59 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 17:20 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 13:42 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:33 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 19:42 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:03 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:24 Home L 4-3 OT 10/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:37 Home W 5-0 10/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:07 Away W 3-2

Canucks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

