Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks will meet the Calgary Flames at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Prop bets for Hughes in that upcoming Canucks-Flames matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Quinn Hughes vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Hughes has averaged 24:15 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +18.

Hughes has scored a goal in five of 16 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Hughes has a point in 12 games this season (out of 16), including multiple points six times.

In 10 of 16 games this year, Hughes has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Hughes hits the over on his points over/under is 68.9%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 60.6%.

Hughes Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 51 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 16 Games 4 26 Points 1 6 Goals 0 20 Assists 1

