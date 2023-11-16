The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) are listed as 4-point favorites when they host the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) in an AFC North matchup on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium. A point total of 43.5 has been set for this game.

Before the Ravens meet the Bengals, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting insights and trends. The Bengals' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they play the Ravens.

Ravens vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Baltimore vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Ravens vs. Bengals Betting Insights

So far this season, Baltimore has compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

Against the spread as 4-point favorites or more, the Ravens are 3-4.

Baltimore games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (40%).

Cincinnati's record against the spread in 2023 is 4-4-1.

The Bengals are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 4-point underdog or greater this year.

There have been four Cincinnati games (out of nine) that hit the over this year.

