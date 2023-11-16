Will Sam Lafferty Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 16?
Should you wager on Sam Lafferty to light the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames meet up on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Sam Lafferty score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Lafferty stats and insights
- Lafferty has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.
- Lafferty has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 15.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have conceded 51 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.1 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Lafferty recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:44
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:07
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|11:32
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:28
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|14:51
|Away
|W 10-1
|10/31/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|13:52
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:05
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|W 5-0
Canucks vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
