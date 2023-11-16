Should you wager on Sam Lafferty to light the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames meet up on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sam Lafferty score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lafferty stats and insights

Lafferty has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.

Lafferty has zero points on the power play.

He has a 15.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 51 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.1 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lafferty recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:44 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:09 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:15 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:07 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 11:32 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:28 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 14:51 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 1 1 0 13:52 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:05 Home L 4-3 OT 10/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:33 Home W 5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.