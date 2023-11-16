Will Teddy Blueger Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 16?
On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks go head to head against the Calgary Flames. Is Teddy Blueger going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Teddy Blueger score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Blueger 2022-23 stats and insights
- In four of 63 games last season, Blueger scored -- but just one goal each time.
- Blueger produced no points on the power play last season.
- Blueger's shooting percentage last season was 4.7%. He averaged 1.2 shots per game.
Flames 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Flames gave up 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL action.
- The Flames secured one shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.
Blueger recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:00
|Away
|W 5-2
Canucks vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
