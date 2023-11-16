On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks go head to head against the Calgary Flames. Is Teddy Blueger going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Teddy Blueger score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Blueger 2022-23 stats and insights

In four of 63 games last season, Blueger scored -- but just one goal each time.

Blueger produced no points on the power play last season.

Blueger's shooting percentage last season was 4.7%. He averaged 1.2 shots per game.

Flames 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Flames gave up 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL action.

The Flames secured one shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Blueger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:00 Away W 5-2

Canucks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

