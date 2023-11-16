Vince Dunn and the Seattle Kraken will be in action on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Islanders. Does a wager on Dunn interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Vince Dunn vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Dunn Season Stats Insights

Dunn has averaged 23:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).

Dunn has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 17 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In 11 of 17 games this year, Dunn has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Dunn has an assist in 10 of 17 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Dunn's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

There is a 48.8% chance of Dunn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Dunn Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 48 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 17 Games 2 15 Points 2 2 Goals 0 13 Assists 2

