The Portland Trail Blazers, Jabari Walker included, match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Walker had 12 points and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 109-95 loss versus the Cavaliers.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Walker, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jabari Walker Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-115)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Lakers were 20th in the league last year, conceding 116.6 points per game.

Allowing 44.9 rebounds per game last year, the Lakers were 25th in the league in that category.

The Lakers were the 15th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.7.

The Lakers were the 18th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Jabari Walker vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 18 8 4 1 0 1 1

