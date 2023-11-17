Shaedon Sharpe and the Portland Trail Blazers hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Sharpe, in his most recent time out, had 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 109-95 loss to the Cavaliers.

Now let's break down Sharpe's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Shaedon Sharpe Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-122)

Over 18.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+118)

Over 5.5 (+118) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-122)

Over 4.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+118)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Lakers were 20th in the NBA last season, conceding 116.6 points per game.

On the boards, the Lakers gave up 44.9 rebounds per game last season, 25th in the league in that category.

Conceding an average of 25.7 assists last season, the Lakers were the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Lakers were the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.5 makes per contest.

Shaedon Sharpe vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 42 19 3 4 3 0 0

