Trail Blazers vs. Lakers November 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:19 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (3-2), on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Moda Center, take on the Portland Trail Blazers (3-3). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA.
Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW, SportsNet LA
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Shaedon Sharpe puts up 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0 blocks.
- Malcolm Brogdon puts up 18.7 points, 3.7 assists and 4.7 boards per contest.
- Deandre Ayton posts 8.3 points, 12 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 60% from the floor.
- Jerami Grant posts 15 points, 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 33.3% from the field.
- Jabari Walker posts 9 points, 4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest, shooting 53.3% from the floor.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis is putting up 25.7 points, 12 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He's also sinking 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 50% from 3-point range, with 1 trey per game.
- The Lakers are getting 23 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game from LeBron James this year.
- D'Angelo Russell is putting up 14 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7 assists per contest. He is draining 36.6% of his shots from the floor and 23.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.
- Austin Reaves gets the Lakers 9.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while putting up 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Taurean Prince gives the Lakers 12.7 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assists per game while averaging 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Stat Comparison
|Trail Blazers
|Lakers
|105
|Points Avg.
|114
|109.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.8
|42.8%
|Field Goal %
|47.2%
|29.1%
|Three Point %
|30.2%
