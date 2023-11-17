The Portland Trail Blazers (3-8) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (6-6) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Moda Center as 7.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA. The point total is set at 222.5 for the matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -7.5 222.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland and its opponents have combined to score more than 222.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

Portland has had an average of 216.5 points scored in its games so far this season, 6.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Portland's ATS record is 5-6-0 this season.

The Trail Blazers have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (27.3%) in those games.

This season, Portland has won one of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +230 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Portland has a 30.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Trail Blazers vs Lakers Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 7 58.3% 112.8 217.5 115.9 227.6 226.2 Trail Blazers 5 45.5% 104.7 217.5 111.7 227.6 220.3

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

In 2023-24 against the spread, Portland has a lower winning percentage at home (.250, 1-3-0 record) than on the road (.571, 4-3-0).

The Trail Blazers' 104.7 points per game are 11.2 fewer points than the 115.9 the Lakers allow to opponents.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Trail Blazers 5-6 3-3 5-6 Lakers 4-8 1-1 5-7

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Point Insights

Trail Blazers Lakers 104.7 Points Scored (PG) 112.8 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 1-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 0-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-1 111.7 Points Allowed (PG) 115.9 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 2-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-2 2-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-0

