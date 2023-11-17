You can find player prop bet odds for Anthony Davis, Shaedon Sharpe and others on the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers ahead of their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Friday at Moda Center.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA

ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers vs Lakers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -149) 4.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: +116)

Sharpe's 19.3 points per game are 0.8 points more than Friday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 5.3 is lower than his over/under on Friday (4.5).

Sharpe's assist average -- 2.3 -- is 2.2 lower than Friday's prop bet (4.5).

Sharpe, at 2.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Friday.

Get Sharpe gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -102) 10.5 (Over: +102)

The 12.5-point over/under for Deandre Ayton on Friday is 4.2 higher than his season scoring average (8.3).

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 10.5.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -147)

Friday's over/under for Davis is 24.5 points. That's 1.2 fewer than his season average of 25.7.

He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (12) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (12.5).

Davis' year-long assist average -- 2.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Friday's assist prop bet value (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

LeBron James Props

LeBron James' 23-point scoring average is 1.5 less than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebounding average of 10.3 is 1.8 higher than his prop bet on Friday (8.5).

James' assists average -- 7.3 -- is 0.8 higher than Friday's over/under (6.5).

He drains 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.